Monday evening First to Know forecast (11/28/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Monday! This evening will bring a few passing clouds and mainly clear skies later tonight. Some areas of fog may develop on Tuesday morning, with low temperatures in the upper 40's to low 50's. Tuesday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds, in addition to a small increase in humidity. High temperatures Tuesday may climb to the upper 70's in the afternoon. Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday with an isolated risk for severe weather. One or two storms on Wednesday afternoon might be able to produce strong, gusty winds. Otherwise, Wednesday will be cloudy, humid, breezy, and warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70's. A quick shot of cool air will follow on Thursday with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 60's on Thursday afternoon. Thursday should also deliver plenty of sunshine and no humidity. Friday through the weekend looks to bring mainly dry and warm weather with high temps climbing into the mid to upper 70's with sunshine.