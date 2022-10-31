Monday evening First to Know forecast (10/31/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Halloween! Tonight, Trick-or-Treating should trend mostly dry everywhere! There might be a quick stray shower but overall we're looking good! It is going to be a humid night under partly cloudy skies. Overnight, clouds should move out with cooler conditions by morning; low temperatures will be in the mid 50's by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a beautiful and warm day under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will climb into the lower 80's! It should be less humid, too!

There is a small chance (20%) for a stray shower on Wednesday. Otherwise, Wednesday through the weekend will feature plenty of sunshine, dry weather, and high temperatures in the low 80's. Mornings look to remain comfortable this week too, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50's. Unfortunately, there won't be any relief coming this week to alleviate the dry conditions across South Georgia and the Big Bend. However, long-range model predictions do indicate better rain opportunities next week (though forecasts that far out in time are subject to change so keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer)!

Also, don't forget next weekend Daylight Saving Time ends and we set the clocks back one hour at 2 AM on Sunday, November 6th. One more hour of sleep!