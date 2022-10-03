Monday evening First to Know forecast (10/3/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Monday! Expect a quiet night to unfold with a few scattered clouds. Those clouds will clear up later tonight and low temperatures will cool down into the mid to upper 50's by Tuesday morning. You can definitely open up those windows and let that fresh air in tonight!

Mornings will stay cool early this week with low temperatures running a few degrees below average. The average low for this time of year is about 65 degrees.

Tuesday will be another gorgeous day featuring bright sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the low 80's.

Heading into late week, there will be a slight warm-up happening across the area which will bump up afternoon high temps into the upper 80's on Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures correspondingly climb modestly into the low 60's during the late week timeframe.

By the weekend, a somewhat cooler airmass looks to arrive. This weekend, high temperatures should end up somewhere in the lower 80's with morning low temps back down into the 50's.

There is no rain in the forecast over the next week so it's perfect to get outside and enjoy! By the way, October is the 2nd driest month of the year in Tallahassee and November is the driest...truly the most wonderful time of the year in the Big Bend and South Georgia (in my opinion, of course).