Monday evening First to Know forecast (1/2/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday evening! Partly cloudy skies will be around this evening with areas of patchy and dense fog developing late tonight into Tuesday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from 10 PM tonight until 10 AM Tuesday. Be sure to drive carefully, leave enough distance between the cars around you, and avoid using high beam lights when driving! Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the low 60's.

Tuesday will be warm, humid, and breezy with increasing cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70's. Strong to severe storms will approach our western communities by the late afternoon/evening. Storms may produce strong, gusty winds and a couple tornadoes. Pockets of heavy rain are also possible. This activity will likely be confined to the tri-state area and counties west of the Apalachicola and Flint Rivers in the Big Bend and South Georgia. However, the strong storms may linger overnight into Wednesday. There is a low risk for severe across all of our local counties in South Georgia and the Big Bend on Wednesday. Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, humid and breezy conditions, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70's. Scattered rain and storms will develop throughout the day on Wednesday. Isolated severe storms may produce gusty winds and possibly a brief tornado, in addition to some spots of heavy rain.

Showers may linger into early Thursday morning in our eastern counties, but cooler and drier weather will settle in late week and continue through the weekend. High temperatures Thursday through Sunday will be in the 60's!