Monday evening First to Know forecast (08/08/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday evening! Scattered rain and thunderstorms will be hit or miss during the evening hours. Pockets of heavier rain are possible, in addition to some brief gusty winds and a decent bit of lightning in localized areas. Activity should wind down later tonight with partly cloudy skies lingering overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70's. By Tuesday morning, there could be a few coastal showers in the Big Bend. Beyond that, Tuesday will deliver a blend of clouds and breaks of sunshine. Scattered rain and storms will develop again during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's to low 90's.

The rest of the work week offers a similar set-up of daily afternoon rain and storms. No day will be a washout; and it's going to be hot and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 80's to lower 90's. Later this week, a cold front is expected to drop down into the Southeast. This can increase our rain chances Friday a bit but by the late weekend, some drier air should move in which may be able to help decrease rain chances slightly heading into Sunday.