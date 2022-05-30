Monday evening First To Know Forecast (05/30/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening, especially for the Southeast Big Bend and Southeast Georgia. An isolated stronger storm may develop, with gusty winds being the top concern. Storms should end later this evening, giving way to partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the upper 60's.

This week will bring a summer-like pattern with daily high temperatures in the low 90's and rising humidity levels. There will be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms every day. Tuesday will likely see the highest potential for scattered late-day activity. Wednesday and Thursday should trend downward in terms of storm coverage.

Checking out the tropics; the remnants of Agatha have a 40% chance for re-development in the far Southwestern Gulf of Mexico or northwestern Caribbean Sea, according to the National Hurricane Center. If it can re-develop, it will likely move east or northeast towards Cuba during the mid/late week period. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast, but local impacts will likely not be felt. We'll keep a close eye on this potential system as it could be the first named storm in the Atlantic Basin.