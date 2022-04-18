Monday evening First To Know Forecast (04/18/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday evening! Expect scattered clouds this evening accompanied by breezy conditions thanks to a passing cold front. It'll be mostly dry and get a lot cooler by Tuesday morning! Low temperatures will drop into the low 50's. Perfect to open up those windows and get some fresh air!

Tuesday will be on the cool side but there will be abundant sunshine! High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70's. Cool northerly breezes will keep it crisp and refreshing. Under clear skies Tuesday night, it's going to get cold! Low temperatures will dip down into the mid to upper 40's by Wednesday morning. Now that's pretty chilly considering our average low temperature for this time of year is around 55 degrees.

However, the chilly weather won't last long as a steady warming trend will take over the rest of the work week and into the weekend! High temperatures each day will rise into the 80's and mornings will become more mild. By the weekend, some communities may see 90 degrees for the first time this year. An added bonus: no rain in the forecast!