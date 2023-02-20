Monday evening First To Know Forecast (02/20/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered clouds will be around on Monday evening with a somewhat hazy sky due to some prescribed/controlled burning happening in parts of the Big Bend. Otherwise, it'll be quiet and mild with low temperatures in the upper 50's to low 60's by Tuesday morning. Areas of patchy fog may develop overnight into Tuesday morning. Clouds look to linger on Tuesday with minimal breaks of sunshine. A stray shower may pop up during the day and it'll be hot, humid, and breezy! High temperatures will climb into the low 80's! Wednesday morning may be foggy again, and it'll turn a little windy by the afternoon with high temperatures in the 80's. Get used to the heat and humidity because it's here to stay through the weekend. High temperatures will soar into the upper 80's on Thursday and Friday, possibly delivering some record-breaking heat! A stray shower may pop up on Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Overall, rain chances will be very low and the weather should trend mostly dry through the weekend! Morning low temperatures will stay mild in the 60's.