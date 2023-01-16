Monday evening First to Know forecast (01/16/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warmer weather is on the way this week with no more bitter cold mornings expected through early next week! However, that does come with a period of unsettled weather this week that will linger through the upcoming weekend.

On Monday evening, clouds will increase from the west which will lead to a milder night, especially for areas west. Low temperatures will be in the middle 40's by Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday will offer similar conditions: a mix of sun and clouds, warm, humid, breezy, and a chance to see a few stray showers during the day (though we'll trend mainly dry both days). High temperatures will climb into the mid 70's each afternoon! Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50's! Areas of patchy fog are possible on Wednesday morning, too.

By Thursday, better chances for widespread rain and a couple rumbles of thunder are likely across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Thursday will also be very warm, humid, and breezy with breaks of sun. High temperatures may reach the upper 70's in the afternoon.

Slightly cooler and drier weather will arrive temporarily on Friday with high temperatures near 70°. However, this weekend will turn wet with rounds of rain and thunderstorms possible on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 70's, with morning low temperatures in the lower 50's.