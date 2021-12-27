Monday evening First Alert forecast (12/27/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An unseasonably warm day will lead into a very mid evening with patchy cloud cover and a light southerly wind. Forecast temps are set to fall into the 60s later tonight, then level off around 60° in most locations. Conditions favor the formation of fog in many areas, with lower visibility amid the dense fog zones. Clouds and fog will break gradually through the morning, with temps rebounding back into the 70s by Tuesday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. A couple of brief showers are possible. Rain chances will increase midweek, especially in tri-state areas, where a few thunderstorms can occur. Showers and storms favor inland areas with a stalling cold front Thursday. Broader storm risks exist by Sunday with a system that will break the warm spell.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist