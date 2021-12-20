Monday evening First Alert forecast (12/20/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds will stay locked in place over the region this evening through Tuesday. Patchy drizzle and light rain will reach most areas tonight. Temperatures will be steady but colder, in the low 50s this evening and upper to mid 40s overnight as showers become steadier. Tuesday will be a damp and cold day with readings changing very little; highs are forecast to be in the low to mid 50s, with some upper 40s persisting in southern Georgia. Rain will become heavier in the Suwannee River valley, where a few isolated thunderstorms are possible. The rain action will decrease from west to east by later in the day, and a clearing trend is expected Wednesday. Lows will fall into the 40s and 30s Wednesday morning through Christmas Eve morning with highs in the 60s to near 70°. A big warming trend is foreseen for Christmas Day through the next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist