Monday evening First Alert forecast (12/13/2021)

Cloudiness will persist through the evening and night, but rain is not expected. Temperatures will be stable in the lower 60s, falling slowly into the 50s before midnight, reaching lows around the low 50s to upper 40s inland. Patchy fog is possible around sunrise, but once it breaks, we will manage to increase the sunshine amounts for Tuesday. That, in turn, will cause a faster warming trend, so forecast highs are pegged in the upper 60s north to lower 70s south. We'll stay warmer than average for the remainder of the week, with rounds of morning fog and an afternoon sun-and-cloud blend. The region's next cold front may approach over the weekend with scattered showers or a storm possible, especially Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist