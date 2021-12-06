Monday evening First Alert forecast (12/06/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It'll be considerably cloudy in western counties this evening, with broken cloudiness early on to the east. A cold front will help spread showers and isolated thunderstorms in the southwest Georgia corner later this evening and tonight, with spotty showers possible near and east of Highway 319 overnight. No severe storms are expected locally. The clouds and occasional showers will keep overnight temps warm, with lows around 60°. Partial sunshine is possible Tuesday with the continued mild trend; highs will reach the low to mid 70s. A series of disturbances and stalled fronts will impact the region throughout the week, with waves of showers and storms Wednesday, and warm sun-and-cloud mix Thursday and Friday, and returning rain over the weekend with colder air coming back early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist