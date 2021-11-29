Monday evening First Alert forecast (11/29/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A freeze warning starts at midnight for most inland locations near the Suwannee and Alapaha river counties, while frost is likely to form overnight elsewhere. The sky will stay clear and the wind will be light to calm, allowing for extra cooling and a few hours worth of a light freeze. Lows will be within a couple of degrees of 30° before sunrise. A quick temp recovery into the mid and upper 60s is forecast for Tuesday afternoon with full sunshine. A few passing clouds are likely midweek with a gradual warming trend expected through the end of the week. Rain chances stay absent from the picture, until isolated shower chances appear at times over the weekend.