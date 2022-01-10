Monday evening First Alert forecast (01/10/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Current cloud cover is thinning out and moving east. This trend will leave us with a clearer sky for the nighttime hours. It will also support temperatures falling into the 40s this evening and the 30s overnight. Eventual lows will reach the mid 30s. There will be light wind, but patchy frost can still develop in some areas. A sunnier day is projected Tuesday, but continued cold air over the region will cap highs in the mid and upper 50s. Clouds will return around midweek with a fast-moving, weak disturbance that will cause limited shower chances in eastern counties. The pattern favors consistently cool conditions through the week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist