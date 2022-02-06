Watch
Milder weather returns to Tallahassee midweek

Posted at 4:34 AM, Feb 06, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Grab the winter jackets once again.

Sunday starts cold with some sun. The good news is we don't have a breeze compared to Saturday. Much of the day will be dry with more clouds moving in during the day. However, there will be a few sprinkles in the area starting during the afternoon and into the evening. The areas that have the best chance to see a light shower are the eastern counties. Temperatures will feel milder during the day with highs in the mid 50s.

The start of the work week will feature cloud cover and a couple of showers. Milder weather returns to the area once we head into midweek with lots of sun.

