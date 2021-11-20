Mild weekend followed by a blast of cold air before Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The jackets will come in handy for the first half of the day. It's a chilly one outside. You'll be able to get rid of the heavy coats during the afternoon with temperatures warming close to 70F. In other words, great outdoor weather for a picnic.

Sunday will have a warmer feel to it with a little more cloud cover. However, there will be a few showers in the area once we head into the lunch hour.

A strong cold front will be on our doorstep Monday, bringing with it a couple of showers and storms to the region during the morning.

Frigid air will be with us for the first half of Tuesday with temperatures starting out in the low to mid-30s. We won't be able to shake off the chill during the afternoon.

Thanksgiving is looking quiet and cool.