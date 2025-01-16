Mild temperatures this weekend makes way for very cold stretch next week

Temperatures in the 60s Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies are keeping the earlier part of the evening on the mild side. Mostly clear skies overnight make way for a couple of passing clouds as temperatures dip into the 40s by 9pm with early morning lows Friday morning falling into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday stays on the dry side with lots of sunshine. Temperatures warm through the 40s during the early morning hours with temperatures in the 50s by 11am. Sun warms the area up into the 60s by 1pm with lots of sunshine continuing through the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 60s later in the afternoon before a mild Friday night kicks off.

Saturday features on and off rain for the majority of the day. While this rain will be a little warmer than the rain on Monday, it still will be a washout throughout the entire day, with some showers lingering into early Sunday morning. A frontal system that moves through Sunday brings the coldest stretch of weather this winter so far, with consecutive days with highs in the 40s and lows below freezing next week. Get the winter coats and hot cocoa ready!