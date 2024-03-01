Meteorological spring begins with showers and mild temperatures in the forecast

While rain has stayed away for most of the daylight hours today, showers and storms to our west are beginning to move into the region this evening. This will add some hit or miss showers to the forecast tonight in addition to overcast skies already in place, so make sure to have a rain jacket or umbrella handy for any Friday night plans. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out tonight as storms pass through the region, but it will remain humid, and lows will only drop into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will feature hit or miss showers and storms throughout the day, with the potential for some storms to bring periods of locally heavy rainfall. I do not expect a complete washout across the area, but a good chunk of the region will pick up on rainfall at times across the day, especially in the Big Bend and out coastal communities. The threat for rain throughout the day will come along with overcast skies and highs warming into the mid 70s with a humid feel to the air.

Sunday will bring drier weather to the forecast, although an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Partly cloudy skies will be found across the region with sufficient periods of sunshine throughout the day. Monday will also feature mostly dry conditions with slightly more cloud cover, but temperatures will remain in the upper 70s for highs with lows around 60 degrees to start the week. The next storm system moves in Tuesday bringing a scattered chance for rain and thunder heading into the latter part of next week. March is typically the 4th wettest month of the year, so get ready for some more rain in the forecast!