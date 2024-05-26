Memorial Day brings hot and humid weather with a brief afternoon shower possible

Today has been a hot one around the Big Bend and Southern Georgia. Temperature readings this afternoon have peaked in the mid 90s with lots of sun and humidity across the area. Finding ways to cool off outdoors has been important today, and will continue to be into the day tomorrow. Over the next few hours, clear skies will continue but temperatures will fall gradually overnight with humidity sticking around. Lows tonight reach the low to mid 70s around sunrise tomorrow morning.

Memorial Day will start off similar to today, although will a little bit more cloud cover. Partly cloudy skies can be expected during the morning hours as temperatures climb into the 80s by 10 am. Highs once again reach the 90s by mid afternoon, but a brief isolated shower cannot be ruled out during the afternoon. Most of the day will remain rain-free but still humid, with any storms that form in Southwest Georgia having a small chance at bringing damaging wind gusts and small hail.

It will be important to find ways to cool off this Memorial Day, whether that be going to the pool or beach or taking frequent water breaks!

The rest of the week looks to bring a small chance at a brief afternoon shower or thunderstorm as humidity and sunshine continues. Tuesday looks like it will be especially toasty with highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances go down at the end of the week into the weekend as lows return to the 60s with highs in the low 90s and upper 80s.