Major warm-up coming this week to close out February

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday night is going to be nice and quiet with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40's...so not as bitterly cold, but still fairly chilly!

As we close out the month of February, let the warm-up commence!

It's going to certainly feel like spring is here as we approach near-record warmth by midweek!

Monday through Thursday will be gorgeous under partly cloudy skies! Plenty of sunshine should be around, complemented by scattered clouds due to an increase in moisture each day. Speaking of moisture, the warm-up will deliver a humid-feel Tuesday through Friday. Each afternoon will be breezy this week, too! High temperatures will climb into the low 80's Wednesday through Friday. Perfect outdoor weather if you've been feeling the winter blues. The next best chance for a couple showers and a rumble of thunder arrives on Friday.

Next weekend should feature cooler and drier weather.