Lots of sunshine with blue sky continues today with above average temperatures

Clear skies this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s are coming along with a few localized areas of fog, however most of the region is remaining clear with ideal driving conditions. The sun may cause some glare during the morning commute for some with lots of blue sky and little to no cloud cover across the area. Temperatures warm through the 60s and 70s this morning, reaching the 80s by noon. Highs peak in the mid to upper 80s as blue skies continue throughout your Thursday.

Friday continues the trend of mostly cloud skies and above average temperatures. Overnight lows in the upper 50s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s make for a beautiful start to the weekend that continues into next week. High pressures remains in place the next few days allowing for more calm and clear weather.

Some upper level troughing tries to cool off temperatures slightly early next week, but skies will remain mostly dry. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, especially on Tuesday, but rain will remain hard to come by across the area. Highs dip into the mid 80s next week while lows creep up into the low 60s with a slight increase in humidity.