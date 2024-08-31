Lots of sunshine continues this weekend with low rain chances until Tuesday

Skies have stayed mostly sunny across the region today with highs making it up into the mid 90s. A few passing clouds have been seen among widespread blue skies, but rain showers have been very few to none.

This dry weather continues overnight into the day on Sunday where mostly sunny skies help highs once again reach the mid 90s. Temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s for much of the morning before rising through the 90s during the afternoon. Rain will be very hard to come by again on Sunday, although a very brief and localized shower cannot be ruled out. This will make for a great day to get outdoors, as long as you have ways to beat the heat heading into the afternoon.

Labor Day remains mostly sunny on Monday, but an isolated afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Highs return to the mid 90s on Monday before hit or miss afternoon scattered storms come back into play by Tuesday. Relatively cooler weather arrives Wednesday, although is stays humid with afternoon scattered storms and highs in the low 90s. Overnight lows throughout the next 7 days stay in the low to mid 70s.