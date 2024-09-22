Lots of sunshine continues Sunday with dry weather lasting through midweek

Clear skies are helping temperatures drop into the 70s tonight with lows bottoming out in the upper 60s early Sunday morning. Skies stay clear and dry throughout the night with the moon visible after it rises just past 10 pm.

Sunday morning starts with clear skies as lots of sunshine warms temperatures through the 70s into the mid 80s by noon. Highs reach the low 90s with skies remaining sunny to mostly sunny into the afternoon. A very localized shower cannot be ruled out but nearly all of the region stays dry throughout the day on Sunday.

Sunny skies continue through midweek across the area with only localized rain chances before Thursday. This brings highs into the low 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

By Thursday, the forecast will be highly dependent on what is likely to become either Tropical Storm or Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico. As of now, the center will track as far west as Louisiana or as far east as the west coast of Florida. While there is great uncertainty in track and intensity, there is enough confidence to suggest at least isolated to scattered storms are possible starting Thursday with some increased cloud cover. Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest on this storm.