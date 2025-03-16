Lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures makes for a nice St. Patrick's Day

Storms have moved out of the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday afternoon, with clear skies beginning to take over the region. Highs have reached the upper 70s and lower 80s, making for a warm yet pleasant afternoon to get outdoors. Drying skies will help allow temperatures to cool off more quickly during the overnight hours, with readings in the 60s after 8pm and 50s after midnight. Overnight lows drop into the lower 40s early Monday morning, with skies remaining clear.

St. Patrick's Day will remain dry with lots of sunshine. Temperatures reach the 50s by 10am with highs in the 60s by mid afternoon. This keeps cooler temperatures around for most of the day as a breeze out of the northwest can gust upwards of 20-25 mph at times.

Mostly clear skies continue through the middle of the week a lows remain in the 40s, but highs bump back up into the 70s by Tuesday afternoon and approach the 80s Wednesday. Thursday features the next chance of rain, with isolated to scattered showers expected to start the day. Cooler weather ends the week before Saturday once again brings the chance for showers in the area.

