Lots of sun Thursday is accompanied by above average temperatures

Temperatures in the 40s Thursday morning are allowing for a cool start, but clear skies overhead mean temperatures will climb steadily throughout the day. Lots of sun brings temperatures into the 60s by 10am before rising into the 70s by lunch time. Highs peak in the mid 80s as skies remain sunny.

Overnight, more humidity begins to enter the area, allowing overnight lows to only fall into the 50s as mostly clear skies continue. Rain stays away through this weekend, even as afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s come along with muggy conditions.

A few more passing clouds enter the area Saturday, with a good amount of upper level clouds overhead for Easter on Sunday. Easter will be on the warm side with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the 80s, but rain is likely to stay away until next week, when a spotty storm cannot be ruled out on Monday and Tuesday.

