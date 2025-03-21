Lots of clear sky and sun this weekend makes for cool starts and warm afternoons

Temperatures in the 60s Friday afternoon have come along with lots of sunshine and calm winds. This has allowed for a comfortable afternoon across the Big Bend and South Georgia, great for getting outdoors! Overnight, skies remain clear and dry with calm winds, allowing temperatures to fall steadily across the area. Temperatures fall into the 50s after 8pm and into the 40s after midnight. Lows early Saturday morning bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s across the region.

Saturday starts off on the chilly side before temperatures quickly warm through the 40s and 50s and reach the 60s by 11am. Afternoon highs peak in the mid 70s as skies stay clear with a light breeze out of the west=northwest developing during the afternoon. This will make Saturday another great day to get outdoors, a far cry from the rain and storms the past few weekends.

Sunday continues the mostly sunny and dry weather before a frontal system approaches from the west Monday, bringing rain chances back to the forecast. Some scattered showers Monday morning will make for increased rain chances Monday afternoon, so make sure to pack the umbrella and rain gear to start next week!

While scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Tuesday, more sunshine with warm weather returns by midweek.

