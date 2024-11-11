Lingering showers begin to clear out Tuesday as the sun gets more time to shine

Rain showers have passed through from time to time on Monday as skies remain mostly cloudy. This has helped keep temperatures in the upper 70s for most of the area with a few areas seeing highs reach the low 80s. Spotty shower activity will continue through the evening as passing clouds move by overhead. Overnight, temperatures drop slowly through the 70s with early morning lows bottoming out in the upper 60s just after sunrise.

Tuesday features more clouds than sun to start the day, but skies will gradually begin to clear over the course of the morning with periods of mostly sunny skies for brief periods throughout the day. This bring highs into the low 80s for a partly cloudy afternoon as rain chances diminish over the course of the afternoon. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out early, but drier air works into the area later in the day.

Wednesday will bring the return of dry air as skies remain partly cloudy. Highs once again reach the 80s before a cold front moving through Thursday brings the possibility for isolated showers back into the forecast as drier air is ushered in behind it. This will bring highs down into the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s heading into the weekend. Lots of sunshine is in store for the upcoming weekend with less humid weather, so outdoor plans will have much to look forward to!