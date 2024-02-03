Light rain is in store to end the weekend as scattered showers continue Monday

A warm Saturday has shaped up across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia this afternoon, with ample sunshine rising temperatures into the mid 70s for much of the area. Wind flow is out of the east ahead of a low pressure system that will approach the region during the overnight hours. This will bring increasing cloud cover throughout the night, and bring showers into the area by the early morning hours. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 50s overnight, but increasing humidity will keep them from falling any lower.

Tomorrow will bring lots of cloud cover with periods of steady rain, especially during the morning hours. Rain will be light in nature, and total to less than 1 inch for most of the area. Some bits of sunshine may poke out from behind the clouds in the afternoon, but it will still be a day better spent indoors with lingering showers throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid 60s tomorrow afternoon as winds out of the east can be breezy at times. Wind will be sustained between 10 and 15 miles per hour at times, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph for parts of the day.

Showers stick around in the forecast for the day on Monday, although not as widespread as they will be on Sunday. This will keep skies cloudy during parts of the day, but the sun will once again peek out from time to time. Monday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s, before skies clear out and highs warm up for the rest of the week.

Partly cloudy skies Tuesday will become mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Overnight lows will return to the 30s Wednesday and Thursday mornings, before a southerly influence to our wind direction helps warm temperatures for the end of the week. Highs will be in the 70s by Friday, with the chance for isolated showers returning to the forecast through the day on Saturday.