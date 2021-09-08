Late-forming tropical storm Mindy soaks the region

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The blob of tropical moisture is surging into the northeastern Gulf, where it's making a run at being a short-lived developed tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Mindy is moving northeast into the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend regions Wednesday evening. Highest winds with this system are 40 mph, but most areas impacted by this storm will have winds and gusts below that level.

A tropical storm warning is up for the entire Big Bend coastline (from Mexico Beach to the Steinhatchee River) to account for chances for wind gusts to reach 39 mph overnight.

The main broad effect this will create is generous rain coverage. A soggy night and Thursday morning are forecast for the Panhandle, Big Bend, and state line counties, as light to moderate rain is expected to be steady for a few hours. Occasionally heavier downpours are possible, especially closer to the coastline. Rain accumulations will range from 1-2" in interior counties to over 3" for some coastal locations. A flash flood watch is in effect for counties along the Big Bend shore through Thursday morning.

Isolated stronger thunderstorms moving from offshore waters toward the coast can trigger a waterspout or tornado. The severe weather risk is low but non-zero.

The system is projected to reach the western Atlantic by Friday, where it will continue to move offshore from the east coast.