Labor Day Weekend features dry and hot weather with a good amount of sunshine

Aside from very spotty localized showers, much of the area is staying dry this Friday evening with mostly sunny skies overhead. This has allowed temperatures to warm into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with a good amount of humidity across the area. Skies stay mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight as lows dip into the low to mid 70s by early Saturday morning.

Labor Day Weekend stays mostly sunny with a few spotty showers that will be hard to come by each afternoon. This means the majority of the region stays dry and sunny for a good chunk of the holiday weekend. With more sunshine, highs warm into the mid to upper 90s through Monday, making for a stretch of hot afternoons. Whatever your plans my be for this 3 day weekend, make sure to find ways to cool off during the afternoon!

Some increased moisture and instability works its way back into the region early next week, helping to bring back partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon storm coverage. This really begins to kick into gear Tuesday and lasts throughout the week. This knocks highs back down to the lower 90s by midweek, although humidity continues.