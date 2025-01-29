Keeping out the sunglasses with another warm, mostly sunny day Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another warmer day is in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday.

Highs top out in the upper 60s and low 70s!

Lots of sunshine will come out in the afternoon, but some early morning fog may make your drive a little longer.

Areas of patchy fog could reduce visibility down to a mile or less.

Overhead, a few clouds mix at surface level to create patchy fog, but Thursday also looks to be a warmer, mostly sunny day!

Highs Thursday top out in the mid 70s!

Friday highs remain steady in the mid 70s, but clouds move in as a system approaches from the west.

By Friday evening, showers and storms will weaken as they approach our neighborhoods, but from the west, showers and a few storms are possible.

Storms near the tri-state will contain some gusty wind at times, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Storms and rain move out by the time you get out of bed Saturday early morning (unless you wake up at 1 AM).

The weekend looks to be mostly dry highs only dropping to the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday before rebounding to the upper 70s next week!