Isolated strong to severe storms move in Tuesday night through Wednesday morning

It's another mostly sunny day across the Big Bend and southern Georgia with temperatures across the region in the mid to upper 70s. A couple locations are even hitting 80 degrees this afternoon. Mostly clear skies will continue over the next few hours into the early overnight hours. After midnight, some more cloud cover will filter into the region as lows bottom out in the low 60s early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will begin with lots of cloud cover, and temperatures slowly rising through the 60s and low 70s. After noon, scattered storms will work their way into the region from the west. Western portions of the viewing area will see storms in the early afternoon before 6pm, while central parts of the area, including Tallahassee, will see storms roll through after 6pm and the evening commute home. Some storms across the area can reach severe limits, with an isolated chance at damaging winds and a brief tornado across the majority of the area. Highs tomorrow will top out in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow night through Wednesday morning will feature scattered areas of heavy rain before storms move out Wednesday afternoon. These storms will be along a cold front that will drop highs into the 60s for Thanksgiving with overnight lows in the 40s. It will be a fairly humid Thanksgiving, making for a damp cold to the air that makes temperatures feel slightly colder than they actually are. Cloud cover will continue to cover the region through the end of the week, before highs return to the low 70s this weekend.