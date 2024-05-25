Isolated storms dissipate in time for Sunday as heat and sunshine take over

Most showers and storms today have remained very brief and affected few people across our area. Most of the region will remain dry throughout the rest of the day and evening, however a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for most of our southern Georgia counties until 8pm EDT for any stray thunderstorm that could bring damaging winds or small hail. Temperatures are in the mid 80s to low 90s across the region this afternoon, and will only fall into the low to mid 70s overnight tonight as a few clouds pass overhead.

Tomorrow will begin with some patchy areas of fog, but Sunday will turn out to be the hottest and sunniest day of Memorial Day Weekend. A sun-cloud blend during the early morning hours will quickly make way for lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s by the end of the morning. Highs reach the mid 90s during the afternoon with skies staying dry throughout the day. If traveling to the beach, keep in mind the high UV index and apply lots of sunscreen.

Memorial Day features mostly sunny skies and highs in the 90s once again, although the chance for an isolated pop-up thunderstorm exists, some of which could reach severe limits. Stay weather aware Monday even with mostly sunny conditions expected throughout the day. Tuesday features a scattered chance at storms which continues into the day on Wednesday. By the end of the week, storm activity moves out as highs cool into the low 90s with lows in the 60s.