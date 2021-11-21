Isolated showers possible on Monday, followed by much colder air midweek

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds will build into the Big Bend and South Georgia on Sunday evening! Temperatures will stay fairly mild tonight in the mid 50's. By early Monday morning, there could be an isolated shower or two for parts of the area. Most of the action will be confined to the tri-state, but can't rule out a stray shower elsewhere during the morning hours. Clouds and warmth will stick around on Monday with high temperatures in the low 70's.

A significant cool-down is in store for Tuesday and Wednesday. Sharply colder air will greet us during the morning hours Tuesday and Wednesday; low temperatures will be in the mid and low 30's, respectively. Get those heavy jackets prepped and ready now! High temperatures will be in the 60's both days.

Thanksgiving will be a bit warmer in the 70's with plenty of sunshine!

Cooler air filters back into the region by next weekend.