Isolated showers continue tonight and Sunday afternoon before a drier work week

Storms earlier today across parts of the region have died down, and for the rest of the evening isolated showers and storms will develop from time to time. However, the storm threat is no longer widespread, and the Flood Watch has been canceled. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, but the greatest severe weather threat has ended. A cloudy evening is underway across much of the area with temperatures varying in the 70s. Overnight, some pop-up showers are expected to develop around midnight, but by sunrise most of the region will be calm and dry. Lows fall into the upper 60s.

Sunday morning will start with a mix of some sun and clouds as temperatures rise into the 80s by noon. The early part of the afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies, but an isolated storm chance returns during the mid-afternoon and evening hours. By sunset, the threat for wet weather will have ended, and a dry week will set up throughout the Big Bend and Southern Georgia.

Monday features mostly sunny skies as highs return to the 90s. A brief isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but the majority of the region will stay dry. This dry weather continues throughout the week as highs reach the low to mid 90s with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Conditions look to remain dry into the weekend, but by then, an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.