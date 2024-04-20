Isolated showers and storms bring mostly cloudy skies to end the weekend

Much of the region has remained dry to start off the weekend with a few isolated showers moving into northern parts of the area. Temperatures have returned to the upper 80s and more cloud cover works into the area. This will help keep temperatures on the warmer side throughout the overnight hours, with temperatures falling through the 70s and into the mid to upper 60s overnight. Most of the area will stay dry during the overnight hours, with a select few parts of Southern Georgia seeing brief showers.

Tomorrow will start off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s, warming into the mid 70s by noon. Showers will hold off for much of the region until late morning, when hit or miss showers and storms pass through the area. Not everywhere will pick up on rain, but about half of the area is expected to see at least a few rain drops at some point during the day. Highs only warm into the upper 70s and low 80s as cloud cover blocks the sun for much of the day.

A cold front moving through the area late Sunday into Monday will cool down highs back to the 70s with lows in the 50s on Monday. Sun returns to the forecast Tuesday, helping to warm the area back into the 80s for highs for the rest of the week. Skies stay dry for the first part of the week before isolated storm chances return starting Thursday. Highs approach the 90s again by next weekend.