Isolated severe storms are expected during the evening and overnight hours with a big cool down on the way

ENTER DATELINE — A mostly cloudy sky is covering most of the Big Bend and southern Georgia this afternoon with an approaching cold front this evening. This is making for a very humid atmosphere with winds coming from the south, helping to add fuel to any storms that pop up later this evening and during the overnight hours. Storms will begin to pop across western portions of the viewing area, including Bainbridge, between 6pm and midnight this evening, while timing for severe storms in central and eastern areas, including Tallahassee and Valdosta, will be between 11pm and 5am. The biggest threat with storms this evening and overnight will be damaging winds upwards of 60 miles per hour and a small chance at a tornado or two somewhere in the viewing area. Some periods of heavy rain are possible throughout the area through sunrise tomorrow morning.

Overnight lows tonight will be on the mild side, falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. As the cold front moves through the region tonight, it will keep highs in the mid 60s across the region tomorrow afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the workweek, with lows Thanksgiving morning dropping into the mid 40s with daytime highs only in the low 60s. Some humidity in the atmosphere will make it feel damp and chilly for most of the week. Some sun will peak out from behind the clouds Saturday, and will bring highs back into the 70s for this weekend.