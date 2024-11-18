Increasing humidity overnight sets up a cloudy Tuesday with afternoon rain

Temperatures in the upper 70s Monday afternoon are running a few degrees above average as dry conditions continue across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Overnight, clear periods will make way for more cloud cover late as temperatures stay mild and only fall into the upper 50s for lows. Humidity associated with the remnants of Sara are pulled into our area, making for a muggy start to your Tuesday morning.

A few peaks of sunshine are possible in the early part of Tuesday morning, but clouds will continue to fill the sky as the day goes on. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out during the late morning hours, but the steady to heavy rain does not start until the early to middle part of the afternoon. This means the commute to work is more likely to be dry while windshield wipers may be needed heading home. Temperatures rise steadily through the 60s and low 70s during the morning before peaking in the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon.

Rain continues into Tuesday night before showers taper off during the morning hours of Wednesday. Skies begin to clear and humidity moves out over the course of the day on Wednesday before much cooler weather arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows Thursday morning will bottom out in the lower 40s with highs only reaching the low to mid 60s, a forecast that will continue into the weekend with clear skies.