Icy roads expected Thursday night as temperatures drop below freezing

Thursday has continued to melt snow and ice across the area with lots of sunshine, but temperatures dropping below freezing overnight will refreeze any wet spots on roadways and create icy driving conditions. After sunset, temperatures will quickly drop below freezing and continue to fall through the 20s during the overnight hours. A Freeze Warning is in effect for all inland parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia except Taylor and Lafayette Counties. This means it is important to drip faucets and bring plants inside to avoid damage. Wind chill values as low as 16 degrees early Friday morning have caused a Cold Weather Advisory to be issued area-wide.

Friday morning starts off with temperatures warming through the 20s and 30s, not reaching the 40s until the afternoon. Skies remain mostly sunny with a very light wind out of the north-northwest, keeping a cold feel to the air. No rain is expected in the forecast tomorrow as skies stay dry through the weekend.

Lows dip below freezing once again Friday and Saturday night as daytime highs only make it up into the 40s. Skies remain mostly clear throughout the weekend with temperatures beginning to rebound come Sunday. Sunday's high of 58 degrees makes way for highs that return to the average high of 64 on Monday. Low rain chances next week come along with highs in the 70s by Wednesday.