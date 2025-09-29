Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda threaten Bermuda and Bahamas

Hurricane Humberto is expected to produce dangerous surf for Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast this week while Tropical Storm Imelda is strengthening near the Bahamas, forecasters said.

Humberto remained a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic early on Monday and a Tropical Storm Watch was in effect for Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

At 2 a.m. EDT, Humberto was located about 400 miles south-southwest of Bermuda moving northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, the center reported.

The storm is expected to gradually turn before accelerating east-northeast by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Humberto’s intensity could fluctuate in coming days before weakening but was forecast to remain a dangerous major hurricane over the next couple of days.

Imelda formed Sunday and the hurricane center said it is gradually strengthening. At 2 a.m. EDT, the storm was about 130 miles northwest of the central Bahamas and about 315 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral in Brevard County, Florida.

Imelda was moving north at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the center said.

Imelda threatens parts of Cuba and the Bahamas

On Sunday, the storm threatened parts of Cuba and the Bahamas with heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Portions of the Bahamas were under a tropical storm warning.

The Bahamas’ Department of Meteorology said moderate to heavy rains would continue over the northwest and central islands, including Nassau, Andros Island, San Salvador and Long Island. Rainfall could top between 6 inches and 12 inches, with up to 10 inches in isolated spots.

“Residents in low-lying areas should take actions to mitigate property damages due to flooding,” the department said in a statement.

The usually busy streets and seaside of New Providence Island were deserted Sunday as light but constant rain started to flood roads. Choppy sea water and gusts also kept tourists and residents away from the popular Potter’s Cay Dock in Nassau.

Flights to and from the islands were canceled, with airports expected to reopen after weather conditions improve.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Imelda could bring high winds, heavy rain, and flooding to his state, and authorities there were prepositioning search and rescue crews over the weekend.

“What we learn every time is we never know where they are going to go,” McMaster said at a news conference to discuss emergency preparations. “This storm is deadly serious. Not just serious. Deadly serious.”

In North Carolina, Gov. Josh Stein declared a state of emergency even before Imelda formed.