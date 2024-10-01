Vice President Kamala Harris to tour hurricane damage in Georgia Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTXL) — The office of Vice President Kamala Harris says she will travel to Georgia Wednesday. She will tour damage left behind by Hurricane Helene.

"Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Georgia to survey the impacts of Hurricane Helene and receive an on-the-ground briefing about the continued recovery efforts that are occurring in communities across the state," the statement read. It did not say exactly what part of Georgia she will tour.

Also Wednesday, President Joe Biden is set to visit North Carolina and South Carolina. Both states suffered severe damage from Helene.

Harris' competitor in the presidential race, Donald Trump, visited Valdosta on Monday, and criticized the Biden administration's response. He specifically criticized Harris for being "on the campaign trail" instead of in hurricane ravaged areas like Georgia. The adminsitration, though, said officials would survey damage once their presence would no longer be a distraction to recovery and rescue operations.