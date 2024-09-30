Watch Now
Update: Southeast Georgia health department services reopening after Helene

tallahasseedst.org
(Source: DPH)
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Department of Public Health closed offices ahead of Hurricane Helene. While many are still affected, they are beginning to open October 1st.

The GDPH South District says clinic hours and services will be extremely limited, however, due to communication challenges and short staffing.

All WIC services will be provided virtually through October 4th, even if the local offices are open. WIC clients should go to the local health department. Staff will contact clients directly, but it may be outside of scheduled appointment dates and times.

 Below is the list of public clinic operation dates/times GDPH South District provided for the week of 9/30-10/4/24.

Updated: 9/30/2024 at 1PM:

Clinic

Operation Date/Times

Ben Hill County Health Department

Monday (9/30/24) - CLOSED
Tuesday (10/1/24) - 9AM-4PMWednesday (10/2/24) - 9AM-4PMThursday (10/3/24) - 9AM-4PMFriday (10/4/24) - 9AM-2:30PM

Berrien County Health Department

Monday (9/30/24) - Friday (10/4/24): CLOSED UNTIL POWER IS RESTORED

Brooks County Health Department

Monday (9/30/24) - Friday (10/4/24): CLOSED UNTIL POWER IS RESTORED

Cook County Health Department

Monday (9/30/24) - CLOSED
Tuesday (10/1/24) - 9AM-4PMWednesday (10/2/24) - 9AM-4PMThursday (10/3/24) - 9AM-4PMFriday (10/4/24) - 9AM-2:30PM

Echols County Health Department

Monday (9/30/24) - Friday (10/4/24): CLOSED UNTIL POWER IS RESTORED

Irwin County Health Department

Monday (9/30/24) - Friday (10/4/24): CLOSED UNTIL POWER IS RESTORED

Lanier County Health Department

Monday (9/30/24) - Friday (10/4/24): CLOSED UNTIL POWER IS RESTORED

Lowndes County Health Department

Monday (9/30/24) - CLOSED
Tuesday (10/1/24) - 9AM-4PM (Vital Records ONLY)Wednesday (10/2/24) - 9AM-4PM (Vital Records ONLY)
1AM-4PM (First Floor Clinic)Thursday (10/3/24) - 9AM-4PM (Vital Records and All Clinics)Friday (10/4/24) - 9AM-2:30PM (Vital Records and All Clinics)

Hahira Health Clinic

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Lake Park Health Clinic

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Tift County Health Department

Monday (9/30/24) - Friday (10/4/24): CLOSED UNTIL POWER IS RESTORED

Turner County Health Department

Monday (9/30/24) - 9AM-5PM
Tuesday (10/1/24) - 8AM-5PMWednesday (10/2/24) - 8AM-5PMThursday (10/3/24) - 8AM-5PMFriday (10/4/24) - 8AM-2:30PM

Adult Health Clinic (Lowndes)

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

 

 

