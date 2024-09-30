Update: Southeast Georgia health department services reopening after Helene

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Department of Public Health closed offices ahead of Hurricane Helene. While many are still affected, they are beginning to open October 1st.

The GDPH South District says clinic hours and services will be extremely limited, however, due to communication challenges and short staffing.

All WIC services will be provided virtually through October 4th, even if the local offices are open. WIC clients should go to the local health department. Staff will contact clients directly, but it may be outside of scheduled appointment dates and times.

Below is the list of public clinic operation dates/times GDPH South District provided for the week of 9/30-10/4/24.

