Tropical Storm Watches issued ahead of Elsa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued Tropical Storm Watches ahead of Elsa's landfall. This means tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. These watches have been issued for Taylor, Lafayette, and Dixie Counties.

The current forecast calls for max sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph in this area.

