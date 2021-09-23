Tropical Storm Sam develops in the Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Sam has developed in the Atlantic Ocean. Sam has max winds of 50 mph and is moving west at 16 mph. It's located about 1745 miles ESE of the Leeward Islands.

Tropical Storm Sam is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by tomorrow and potentially a major hurricane by this weekend. The track will begin to gradually curve north this weekend as it begins to approach the Lesser Antilles and NE Caribbean.

While Sam is forecast to become a powerful hurricane, most models keep Sam out to sea as it curves north before any potential SE US impact. Areas in the Caribbean and Lesser Antilles should closely monitor the forecast for any track changes.

