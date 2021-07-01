Tropical Storm Elsa has formed in the Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Hurricane Center has named Tropical Storm Elsa in the western Atlantic. Elsa is about 850 miles E/SE of the Windward Islands with max winds of 40 mph. It's moving west at 25 mph.

Elsa's forecast has it moving W/NW through the Caribbean Sea this weekend as a tropical storm. While some gradual strengthening is expected over the next few days, there are still some hurdles this weekend.

Dry air, wind shear, and land interaction are all on the plate this weekend as it moves through the Caribbean. All those factors will play a role in future intensity/track forecasts and changes are expected.

While the tail end of the cone takes Elsa toward SW Florida, track confidence is low past the weekend and it's still too soon to determine any potential US impact. It'll be closely watched as it moves W/NW through the Caribbean this weekend.

