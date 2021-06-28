Tropical Depression Four has formed off the Atlantic Coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Hurricane Center has begun initiating advisories on Tropical Depression Four that has formed off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for coastal parts of South Carolina.

This system is expected to move inland on Monday evening and bring 1-3" of rainfall with gusty winds to coastal portions of Georgia and South Carolina. Tropical Storm force conditions are expected to arrive later this afternoon and evening.

Locally, we will see elevated rain chances through south-central Georgia and increasing upper level clouds filtering through the sky from this system, but no significant impacts are expected.

Additional strengthening into a Tropical Storm is possible before this system moves inland near coastal SC/GA this evening. If upgraded, the next name on the list is Danny.

