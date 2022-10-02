Taylor County Sheriff's Office collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Taylor County's Sheriff's Office is stepping up to support Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Ian by collecting donations.

The sheriff's office is asking for non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items along with other goods. Sheriff Wayne Padgett reminds us how dire the need is in these communities.

"The people are in need down there. All of their stores are underwater; what's not underwater is full of mud now. What we're trying to do is ask people to bring anything that they need for survival," Taylor County sheriff Wayne Padgett said.

TCSO will be collecting supplies and monetary donations at the Walmart in Perry until Tuesday afternoon with plans to ship out the goods Wednesday morning.