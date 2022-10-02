Tallahassee International Airport sends materials to Punta Gorda airport damaged by Hurricane Ian

(WTXL) — The Tallahassee International Airport is helping another community affected by Hurricane Ian.

The Punta Gorda Airport said it was in dire need of fencing materials after being severely damaged from the storm.

In response, the Tallahassee International Airport sent them trailer full of extra fencing materials Friday.

TLH learned the Punta Gorda airport (PGD) was in dire need of fencing materials due to severe damage caused by Hurricane #Ian. TLH keeps fencing material stocked and, in coordination with @CityofTLH Fleet, loaded materials on a trailer for delivery to Punta Gorda. pic.twitter.com/nEI5lkpFNK — Tallahassee International Airport (@TLHAirport) October 1, 2022

The materials arrived in Punta Gorda Saturday.