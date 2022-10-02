Watch Now
Tallahassee International Airport sends materials to Punta Gorda airport damaged by Hurricane Ian

The Punta Gorda Airport said it's in dire need of fencing materials after being severely damaged from the storm. In response, the Tallahassee International Airport sent them trailer full of extra fencing materials Friday.
Posted at 1:31 PM, Oct 02, 2022
(WTXL) — The Tallahassee International Airport is helping another community affected by Hurricane Ian.

The Punta Gorda Airport said it was in dire need of fencing materials after being severely damaged from the storm.

In response, the Tallahassee International Airport sent them trailer full of extra fencing materials Friday.

The materials arrived in Punta Gorda Saturday.

