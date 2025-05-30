Stronger Together: Suwannee County turns storm prep into community healing

From Recovery to Resilience: After Idalia, Debbie, and Helene, residents say their biggest takeaway wasn’t just preparedness—it was the power of neighborly support.

After Idalia, Debbie, and Helene, residents say their biggest takeaway wasn’t just preparedness—it was the power of neighborly support. New Alerts, Same Mission: The event introduced a county-wide text alert system, part of a broader effort to strengthen communication and community readiness across Suwannee County.

The event introduced a county-wide text alert system, part of a broader effort to strengthen communication and community readiness across Suwannee County. Watch The Video to see how neighbors are preparing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Suwannee County's Hurricane Preparedness Day this month focused on more than supplies—it was about community healing and strengthening for the upcoming storm season. I’m looking to see how this neighborhood is relying on the community to get through another hurricane season.

First Idalia. Then Debbie. Then Helene.

Three hurricanes in just two years.

And after each storm, neighbors in Suwannee County say one lesson stood out—

Resilience.

"You kind of hold your breath and hope the next one goes the other direction."

Lori Borrelli moved to Suwannee County from Tampa three years ago.

She and her husband never imagined they'd face back-to-back hurricane seasons like those.

But Lori says it wasn't just emergency kits or sandbags that helped them through.

It was people.

"We're very fortunate and I think the biggest thing people need to emphasize is you have a sense of community, and you have to know your neighbors."

That sense of community was front and center at Hurricane Preparedness Day, hosted by Suwannee County Emergency Management earlier this month.

Neighbors walked away with resources, safety tips—and a new county-wide text alert system designed to keep them informed before, during, and after a storm.

"We're building a team within the county, within the city, within Branford and within the whole county to help deal with what we're doing and what comes our way in Suwannee County."

Chris Volz is county's emergency management director.

He says each storm brings new challenges, but one thing remains constant: the need to prepare early, support each other, and stay connected.

"Whatever the situation is that you need help with, call us. That's what we're here for. We want people to know you're not alone."

With every handshake and every pamphlet handed out, neighbors like Lori say they're not just preparing for the worst—

They're leaning into the strength of the community they've built.

"It's just nice to know everybody."

As we move closer to the heart of hurricane season, this event served as a reminder: survival is about more than just supplies — it's about community, connection, and the lessons we carry from storms past.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.